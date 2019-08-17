Govt taking steps to promote art, culture in country: president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said the government is taking steps to promote art and culture in the country.

He was addressing inaugural ceremony of a painting exhibition by eminent artist Jimmy Engineer at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said promotion of art and culture is imperative for development of a civilization.

He said art and craft played an important role in renaissance in Europe.

Dr Arif Alvi said new spaces, including galleries, should be created in the country to display pieces of art.

Appreciating the art work of Jimmy Engineer, the President said Jimmy Engineer has highlighted important themes in his paintings, including Pakistan movement.

The exhibition will remain open for the general public at Aiwan-e-Sadr for two days.

People can visit the exhibition from 3:00pm to 7:00pm today, and from 10:30am to 1:00pm and from 3:00pm to 7:000pm tomorrow.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Division Shafqat Mahmood said the present government is determined to project the diversity of Pakistan through its rich art and culture and the talented artists.

He said prominent figures are also being involved to promote the country’s art and culture.

In his remarks, Artist Jimmy Engineer said he has promoted Pakistan all over the world through his art as well as peace and social activist.

He said Pakistan is a great country and together we will take it forward and project its soft image.