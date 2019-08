JEHLUM: A teenage girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men in Jehlum on Saturday.

According to details, the 22-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by six men in a private housing society.

The victim has been shifted to the hospital for a medical check-up.

Police have registered a case against six men including the local counselor after recording the girl’s statement.

Two of the suspects have been arrested while efforts are on to nab the other culprits, police said.