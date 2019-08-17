Four more HIV positive cases found in Ratodero

LARKANA: Three more kids and an adult were detected HIV positive at the screening camp working in Taluka Headquarter Hospital, Ratodero, on Friday evening, when the camp resumed its activities after Eidul Azha holidays.

This was disclosed by Dr Sikandar Memon, Provincial Program Manager, Sindh AIDS Control Program (SACP). He said out of 21 screened today, four were found HIV positive and the toll has climbed to 996 out of which 816 are children and 180 adults.

He said so far 33,597 people among the general population have been tested at all five outreach sites of Ratodero Taluka and one of Shikarpur district (Garhi Yasin) which included Naundero, Banguldero, Lashari village, Pir Bux Bhutto and Garhi Yasin apart from Ratodero.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hola Ram, Incharge HIV/AIDS Treatment & Care Centre, Larkana, told this scribe that number of HIV positive cases is rising day by day at the adult centre here as so far 2780 cases have been registered out of which 2028 are males, 677 females, 34 transgenders, 19 male children and 22 female kids.

He said two patients were registered on Friday. He disclosed that only 2422 patients are on ART out of 2780 and others are either absconding or they may have shifted to other centers or may have expired.

He said 28 Rapid Tests were conducted out of which 24 were males, likewise, he added, CD-4 test of five people was carried out today out of which four were males.

Dr Irfan Shaikh, Incharge, ART Centre established in Chandka Children Hospital said that most of the files of affected HIV children have been shifted to Ratodero centre which has started functioning built by UNICEF. He said very few affected patients are coming here from Ratodero now.