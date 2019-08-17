Four gunned down in Larkana

LARKANA: Four persons of a family were gunned down and one other injured here in Yar Muhammad Colony Saturday over matrimonial issue.

The incident took place in the limits of Waleed Police Station.

The victims were identified as Wali Muhammad Jatoi, his wife Hajra Khatoon, their two sons Nadim Jatoi and Ali Muhammad Jatoi whereas their third son Gulzar Jatoi was injured.

Waleed Police Station SHO Miran Khan Durrani told newsmen that the incident took place over their matrimonial issue with people of Gadhi community.

Police have so far failed to arrest anyone involved in the brutal killings.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the Chandka Medical College Hospital. However, no case was registered till filing of this report.