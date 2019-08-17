CP&WB chairperson writes letter to UNICEF for Kashmiri children

LAHORE: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) chairperson Sarah Ahmed has written a letter to United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) here on Saturday in which she directed the attention of UNICEF towards children suffering in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The letter, which has been written to UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore, states, “I am writing this letter to bring to your attention the current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. The atrocities that have taken place in recent weeks are a grave violation of human rights. Sources have reported that children are being abused, molested and facing unimaginable horror every day”.

“For decades, the people of Indian occupied Kashmir have been victims of human rights abuses. After many years of Indian barbarism, people continue to bleed and suffer the brunt of the Indian state-led terrorism. To repress the voice of innocent Kashmiri people, India has resorted to ruthless tactics such as the use of pellet guns, cluster bombs, extra-judicial killings etc.”.

“As a United Nation’s organisation, UNICEF is the only inter-governmental agency devoted exclusively to children and is mandated to promote and protect children’s rights and their well-being. I urge you to intervene and help the children of Indian occupied Kashmir. Children in the area need UNICEF to focus its attention on the constant suffering that’s taking place and deliver its promise of a safe and inclusive environment that is a right of every child in the world”.

While talking to Pakistan Today, CP&WB Director General (DG) Faiz Naeem Warraich said, “The letter which has been written to UNICEF was just for the sake of our Kashmiri children who are facing the Indian barbarousness. Our chairperson and team are anxious about our children in Kashmir. UNICEF is the relevant platform where she has expressed her sentiments for those children and we hope that international organisations will take serious steps for their rights”.