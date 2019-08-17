Citizens torture teenager to death over alleged robbery

A 14-year-old teenage boy died after being subjected to extremist and inhumane torture at the hands of citizens over an alleged robbery in Kokan housing society of Karachi.

As per details released by the police, the boy was caught along with an accomplice while entering into a bungalow at 11:00 am. His accomplice managed to flee the scene whereas two persons have been arrested on suspicion of being responsible for the boy’s death.

The police also obtained a video in which the boy can be seen tied to a frill by his hands.

The arrested men recorded their statement before the police, confessing that they caught and tortured the alleged robber along with other locals but called the Rangers after noticing the boy’s deteriorated condition.

“The severely wounded boy succumbed to injuries while being shifted to the hospital by Rangers personnel,” the accused added..

Police officials told a local news outlet that they have launched a search operation to arrest the other persons involved in the crime.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the incident and ordered for strict action to be taken against those who took the law into their own hands. He said that people who disrespect humanity are not deserving of being called humans and no one will be allowed to take the law into their hand.