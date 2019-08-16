Youth electrocuted, four children scorched in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: A youth was electrocuted to death while four children scorched when high tension power line fell over them here on Friday.

According to details, a group of children and youth was taking bath during rain near Kot Abdul Malik area of Sheikhupura when high tension power line fell over them.

A youth Ali 18, was electrocuted to death while four children including Sheroz, Noor Fatima, Noor Rehman and Arfah were scorched in the incident.

The scorched children were shifted to local hospital for treatment.