Foreign powers must stop interfering

Hong Kong is well-known to the world. It is not only an important international financial, trade, shipping hub and international innovation and technology centre, but also one of the freest economies and the most competitive cities in the world. Its unique position bridges mainland China and the West. Hong Kong enjoys the reputation of being ‘the Pearl of the Orient’. Recently, however, against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) Government’s proposed amendment bills to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance, a series of demonstrations and violent incidents in Hong Kong have caused widespread concern in the international community. Friends in Pakistan may have questions about what is happening in Hong Kong? I would like to share my views in following aspects.

Why does the Chinese central government implement “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong?: Hong Kong was a Chinese territory since ancient times. After the Opium War of 1842, the UK ruled Hong Kong as a colony for over 150 years by signing a series of unequal treaties with the Qing Dynasty. After the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Chinese government and the British government signed the Sino-British Joint Declaration through negotiations. On 1 July 1997, China resumed sovereignty over Hong Kong, which returned to the embrace of the motherland. Considering the existing ideological, moral and lifestyle differences the people of Hong Kong formed under the capitalist system, the Chinese central government decided to implement “one country, two systems” there and set up the Hong Kong SAR. The Chinese central government governs Hong Kong in accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong SAR. Hong Kong enjoys a high degree of autonomy, exclusive of national defence and foreign affairs, keeping the capitalist system and way of life unchanged for 50 years. Other countries, including the UK, have no sovereignty, no power to rule, no power to supervise Hong Kong after its return.

During the 22 years since the return of Hong Kong, “one country, two systems” has achieved universally recognised success. In 2018, the total economic volume of Hong Kong was $360 billion, more than twice that of 1996; the number of visitors to Hong Kong exceeded 65 million, six times that of 1997; the international ranking of the legal environment jumped from lower than 60th in 1996 to 16th in 2018. Hong Kong has been voted the world’s freest economy for 20 consecutive years. After the return, Hong Kong’s own characteristics and advantages have been maintained. It enjoys harmony between Chinese and Western cultures, and the charm of the metropolis is greater than ever. The people enjoy more extensive democratic rights and freedom than ever. The central government and mainland China have been a strong support to Hong Kong’s development. It will have a better future with the “One Belt, One Road” initiative and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

With the support of the Chinese central government and the efforts of the government of Hong Kong SAR, with the assistance of the vast number of patriotic Hong Kong people, we believe that Hong Kong will soon return to the normal track of prosperity and stability

Why does the government of Hong Kong SAR propose to amend the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance?: The proposal by the SAR government to amend the two Ordinances results from an ordinary criminal case. In early 2018, a Hong Kong resident killed his pregnant girlfriend in Taiwan, China, and escaped back to Hong Kong. Since Hong Kong has no criminal jurisdiction in this case, the SAR government proposed to amend the above two ordinances to extradite the suspect to Taiwan and charge him for murder there. The amendments will allow Hong Kong to cooperate with the Mainland, Macao and Taiwan, and to transfer suspects and fugitives through special arrangements. Such a step will be conducive to make up for the loopholes in the existing laws, jointly combat crimes and manifest the rule of law and justice.

However, since the beginning of amending the two ordinances in this February, some citizens of Hong Kong had various doubts due to lack of knowledge about law and judicial systems in the mainland China. Some people, and media with ulterior motives, took the opportunity to spread rumours or create social panic in order to thwart the amendments. Since June, Hong Kong has witnessed several large-scale rallies against the amendments. The government of Hong Kong SAR suspended the amending procedure on 15 June and stopped relevant legislative work after consulting people from various walks of life in order to restore tranquillity to the society as soon as possible.

Was what happened recently a peaceful assembly or a violent incident?: After the Hong Kong SAR government decided to suspend the amendments, the situation has not subsided. On the contrary, it became more radical and violent. Since 12 June, the protests in Hong Kong have completely gone beyond the freedom of assembly, demonstration or protest. The situation has escalated into extremely violent incidents. The protesters use various violent measures with intensified destructiveness. The facts are startling and horrifying. Over the past two months, 461 people have been injured in violent conflicts, including 139 police officers. What is even more causing of indignation and highly demanding of vigilance is that some violent radicals have torn up The Basic Law of the Hong Kong SAR, defamed the Chinese national emblem and flag, which seriously violated the law. This behaviour has openly offended national dignity and challenged the bottom line of the “one country, two systems” principle. The protests and violent attacks have also caused serious negative impacts on Hong Kong’s economy and people’s livelihood. According to official statistics, Hong Kong’s economic indicators in the first six months have rarely fallen across the board except for a few industries. Hong Kong’s GDP in the second quarter increased by only 0.6 per cent in real terms year on year. 18 countries and regions have issued travel safety reminders against Hong Kong. The current situation has seriously eroded the confidence of international investors who have publicly expressed their deep concern about the business environment.

It is worth noting that external forces have played a very disgraceful role in the evolving of the situation. Since the start of the amendments process in February, some western politicians have publicly been backseat drivers, calling white black, making a lot of groundless and irresponsible remarks and allegations, and interfering with Hong Kong affairs. How could the situation in Hong Kong have deteriorated to the point it is today? Why do some violent radicals dare to unscrupulously carry out illegal activities and openly challenge the bottom line of the “one country, two systems” principle? It is inseparable from the irresponsible remarks of some Western politicians.

How do the Chinese central government and the government of Hong Kong SAR respond to the situation?: The Chinese central government unswervingly safeguards national sovereignty and Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, and resolutely stands by the government of Hong Kong SAR in its administration according to the laws and regulations, supports the Hong Kong police in law enforcement and the Hong Kong Judiciary to punish violent criminals in accordance with the law, and appreciates the action of the patriotic citizens of Hong Kong to defend the rule of law there.

Hong Kong is China’s Hong Kong. Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs. China will not tolerate the intervention of external forces. The Chinese central government has solemnly demanded that certain countries should abide by the basic norms of international law, international relations and their own commitments not to intervene in Hong Kong affairs, and stop supporting violence and interfering in Hong Kong affairs in any form.

Justice naturally inhabits man’s heart. With the support of the Chinese central government and the efforts of the government of Hong Kong SAR, with the assistance of the vast number of patriotic Hong Kong people, we believe that Hong Kong will soon return to the normal track of prosperity and stability.