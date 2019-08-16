SHC orders govt to confirm employees of population dept

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday expressed annoyance at Sindh government for not confirming the contract male mobilisers of Population Department and directed it regularize these employees.

A two-member bench of the SHC, comprising Justice Adnan Karim and Justice Uzair-u-Rehman, heard the contempt of court plea filed by employees for not implementing court orders.

The court expressed extreme annoyance at Sind government and directed it to submit progress report within two weeks.

Government’s counsel told the bench that after the 18th amendment, 219 employees have been confirmed. The petitioner stated that 1200 male mobilisers were deprived of confirmation of their jobs.

The court, later, adjourned the hearing by directing the Sindh government to confirm these employees.