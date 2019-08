At least seven crocodiles escaped from a farm in Steel Town on Friday after one of the walls collapsed due to rains.

According to a local media outlet, the police managed to capture five crocodiles with the help from the wildlife department, whereas two crocodiles are still at large.

“They fled from the animal home after a wall of the premises collapsed during rainfall this morning,” servants at the farm told the police.

Police is still searching for the two crocodiles.