Safoora bus attack: SHC seeks reply from Defence Ministry on pleas against death sentence

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court |(SHC) on Friday ordered the Defence Ministry to submit its reply in all petitions filed against the death sentences awarded to the accused of Safoora Goth incident by military court.

A SHC bench heard appals of the convicted accused against death sentence awarded to them by military court. The counsel of the accused told the bench that federal government has not submitted related documents yet.

The assistant attorney general told the bench that these documents were sensitive which have been shown to the court during in-camera proceeding.

The petitioner’s counsel replied that only single document of a one case was produced.

The military court hard awarded death sentence to Saad Aziz, Tahir Minhas, Azhar Ishrat, Hafiz Nasir and Asad-u-Rehman in Safoora Goth bus attack case.

The petitioners stated that families of the accused were not being told about the details of cases. The petitioner requested the court that a meeting be arranged for the families and accused and implementation on death sentences be stopped.

The petitioners also appealed the court that accused should be given the right of filing appeals against the death sentence in the light of decisions Supreme Court.

In May 2015, at least 47 members of the Ismaili community were killed when the bus they were travelling in was attacked in Karachi’s Safoora Goth.

Terrorists including Saad Aziz and others involved in the attack were awarded capital punishment by a military court in 2016.