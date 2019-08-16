Radical Indian premier threat to one-fifth of humanity, experts say

–Maria Sultan says rethinking ‘no first use’ statement is ‘nuclear blackmail’

–Senator Mushahid says it’s equal to dangling nuclear sword over fate of one fifth of humanity

ISLAMABAD: Experts believe that Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement of rethinking India’s policy of ‘no first use’ of nuclear weapons is not only ‘nuclear blackmail’ but it also reflects the challenges the world has at hand to deal with the ‘Saffron radical prime minister’ at helm in India with full and direct control over nukes.

Talking to Pakistan Today, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that Rajnath Singh’s statement is a very dangerous, irresponsible and desperate statement which shows complete failure of India even after annexing the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

“It is like dangling the nuclear sword over future of one-fifth of humanity living in the South Asia region. The world community should take immediate notice of India’s expansionist, fascist and aggressive posture which may have serious consequences for world peace,” he added.

Defence analyst Dr Maria Sultan says that the world is now to deal with Saffronised India with an extremist and radical prime minister with full control over nukes and no checks and balances.

“This is actually the normative death of ‘secular India’. This is nuclear blackmail,” she said.

Maria Sultan said that the problem with Indian leadership is that it does not recognise the threats involved with nuclear brinkmanship.

“The problem with Indian nukes is that India has a radical prime minister who believes in racist Hindu supremacy and he has direct control over nukes. On the advice of national security advisor (NSA), who is another extremist with an intelligence background, the radical prime minister with Saffron ideology, may decide on nukes endangering the peace of entire South Asia,” said Dr Maria Sultan.

When asked to elaborate, Dr Maria said that intelligence officials do not have knowledge of actual ground situation and are rather isolated and extremist.

Elaborating further, Dr Maria said that India’s National Command structure did not have checks and balances as the Indian military chiefs were not a part of the command and control structure and hence the Indian leadership does not have required clusters to deal with nuclear security.

“The way Indian army, air force and navy were unable to move even an inch soon after Pakistan shot down two Indian aircraft in February this year, panic may trigger any irresponsible action by India. After downing of the two aircraft, India went to activate its missiles but this option was also countered by Pakistan. So we are in a different South Asia today,” she said.

Dr Maria said that if Kashmir erupts tomorrow once the curfew is lifted, the radical prime minister of India may exercise nuclear option as he has already failed to activate its military might against Pakistan and he is left with only viable option that is nuclear which is directly under his own command.

“Is the world ready to deal with a ‘Saffron nuclear India?” she asked.