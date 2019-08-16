Peace activists carry images of Afridi-Gambhir tweets as gruesome outcome of Indo-Pak turmoil

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

WAHGAH – Peace activists from India and Pakistan protested against the growing tension between the two countries as they urged the two nations to resolve their bilateral issues failing which could endanger the region’s future.

The protest was organised on either side of the Wahgah border as the peace activists carried posters, banners and images designed to promote peace between the two countries, and highlight the gruesome outcome of turmoil in the region.

Among the banners carried by the activists were images showing the tweets of former cricketers Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir, including those that they habitually send out to one another.

“Do you want the disturbing reality of reading Afridi and Gambhir’s tweets in case a full-blown war between India and Pakistan breaks out which could bring the region on the brink of an existential war?” chanted an activist.

“If the prospect of Afridi and Gambhir voicing their opinions and looking to be representative of Pakistan and India respectively don’t scare you away from war and push you towards peace, what will?” chanted another activist.