NAB summons Shehbaz on Aug 23 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday summoned Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on August 23 owing to significant progress in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) scandal.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has already been arrested in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference whereas its shareholder Shehbaz Sharif has been summoned by NAB after expanding the scope of the further investigation.

Alleged millions of dollars were laundered through the Chaudhry Sugar Mills, due to which NAB is investigating all of its shareholders.

Similarly, corruptions allegations have also been leveled against the former chief minister in LWMC scandal. Shehbaz Sharif is accused of approving the formation of company going against the bureaucracy. NAB summoned him also in LWMC scandal for bringing overseas companies in the country and selling them the contracts on expensive rates.

It was stated that the purpose for which the foreign companies were called in the country were not achieved and some of them were provided contracts on higher rates by violating the PPRA rules.