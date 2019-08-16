Mushaal demands immediate UNSC ruling on Kashmir dispute

LAHORE: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the wife of detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Yasin Malik, has demanded that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) should immediately issue a ruling over the Kashmir dispute.

Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Friday, Mushaal said that the Indian government has detained many Kashmiri leaders, including her husband Yasin, but imprisonment would not be enough to stop the voices of innocent Kashmiris. She said that currently there is no bigger issue in the world than the Kashmir dispute and the Kashmiris would not stay silent against Indian atrocities.

“Journalists are being silenced and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered the army to lock down Kashmir,” she said, adding that the Indian premier wants to carry on with ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris but the people of the occupied valley will not allow that to happen.

“Indian army is carrying out state terrorism in Kashmir as they are destroying our homes and raping our women. Despite lobbying with international media and corporations, India’s outrageous face has become exposed before the people,” she said, adding that those who voted for Modi in India share his extremist views as well.

Mushaal said that Indian army has forcefully taken off Kashmiri flags from the occupied valley. “They do not know that the anti-India sentiment is growing stronger day by day. The world should pay heed to the struggle of the innocent Kashmiris,” she said.

She also said that for the first time since 1965, UNSC is holding a meeting on the Kashmir dispute, which itself is a great achievement. “However, UNSC must issue an immediate ruling on the longstanding dispute,” she added.

Mushaal said that as per Article 35 of the United Nations (UN) Charter, any member may bring any dispute or any situation of the nature to the UNSC and currently no other issue is as threatening to world peace than Kashmir dispute.

“Modi is thirsty for the blood of innocent people who are living in Kashmir. His ‘Akhand Bharat’ plan is to set fire to the entire region. We took to the streets with shrouds on our heads. We have no army but we will fight for ourselves. An era of deadly dictatorship is going on in India where no one is allowed to speak. It is the 13th day of curfew in occupied Kashmir,” she said.

She also lauded the Pakistani journalist community for highlighting Indian atrocities in print and electronic media.