KARACHI: A man was electrocuted in Port Qasim area of the city on in the wee hours of Friday.

According to rescue sources, a 45-year-old man, Muhammad Raheem, son of Ramzan, received severe electric shocks during work in Port Qasim area. As a result, he suffered burn injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for an autopsy.