Ishrat Jahan, key petitioner in triple talaq case, ties rakhi to Indian PM Modi

Indian woman Ishrat Jahan, one of the key petitioners in the much-hyped triple talaq case, on Thursday tied a rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wrist on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, an annual Hindu rite.

Jahan, moved the Indian Supreme Court after her husband residing in Dubai divorced her in 2014 by uttering “Talaq” three times over the phone.

Indian parliament on July 31 passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant ‘triple talaq’ among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband came into force on August 1. The Parliament on July 30 gave its nod to the bill.

However, according to The Economist: “Constitutional experts said [the judges] legal reasoning fell short of upholding personal rights over religious laws.”

Modi’s ‘rakhi sister’, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage, also tied the rakhi on his wrist and prayed for his good health.

“I get the opportunity to tie rakhi to the elder brother once every year, I’m happy. I pray that the next five years go so well for him that the whole world recognises the positive decisions he made,” Shaikh said.