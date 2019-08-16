Indian govt to ask YouTube to pull down trailer of Muslim lynching documentary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Hindu nationalist Indian government is considering asking YouTube to take down the trailer of a documentary on lynchings of its Muslim populace by cow vigilantes Hindu extremists, even as it struggles to find a way to block the movie altogether.

Lynch Nation, a 42-minute documentary delves into lynchings, primarily targeting Muslims and Dalits, witnessed in the first term of the Modi government.

Its trailer was released on YouTube last September, and, three months later, the documentary was uploaded on the US-based video-sharing platform Vimeo.

Lynch Nation has since been screened at several locations across the country. While the film-makers claim these were all private viewings, the government sees the screenings as public events, sources in the administration, reported ThePrint.

The report further disclosed that the administration took note of the documentary recently as it “is being screened at several locations” despite not having been certified by the Indian censor board.

“The film or its trailer has no certification but has still been screened at several places,” a senior government official said. “It has not been released in theatres but is out on internet platforms.”

According to the sources, the ministries of information & broadcasting, electronics and information technology and home affairs are in talks over the kind of action that can be taken over the documentary and its screening at different places.

One of the officials said while a final decision is yet to be taken, the government is considering various options, including approaching YouTube to take down its trailer.