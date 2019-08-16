India committing unprecedented HR violations in IOK, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday made telephonic contact with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor and apprised her of the prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Qureshi said that India is committing worst form of human rights violations in the occupied valley.

He also said that the people of Kashmir are facing great difficulties due the curfew which has been imposed by India for the past twelve days.

He said that Kashmiris have no access to medicines and food while all sources of communications, including cellphones and internet, have been blocked.

He added that India wants to destroy regional peace by resorting to unconstitutional steps in the occupied valley. He also briefed the South African foreign minister about the contours of the letter he wrote to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The South African minister of international relations said that they are monitoring the whole situation. Expressing concern over the situation in Kashmir, she said that she will immediately contact the parliamentarians of her country over the matter. She hinted at bringing a joint resolution from the South African parliament about the Kashmir situation.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Spain’s Foreign Minister and expected High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

They discussed Indian aggression in the occupied valley and the deteriorating situation of peace in the region. Qureshi said that India is committing serious human rights violations in IOK.

He also said that the people of the territory are facing severe food shortages due to continued curfew and lock down in the area. He added that the unilateral steps taken by India in IOK contravene the UNSC resolutions.

The Spanish foreign minister said that they are reviewing the situation carefully. He hinted at playing a possible role through the European Union (EU).