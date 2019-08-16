Imran calls Trump ahead of UNSC moot on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: As the United Nations Security Council is all-set to for mediation on Kashmir issue, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called United States President Donald Trump to share his government’s reservations on India’s move to rid Kashmir of its special status followed by a prolonged curfew in the occupied region.

“The prime minister presented Pakistan’s stance to US President Trump. The prime minister was engaging with world leaders and spoke to President Trump today on the situation in the region, especially in occupied Kashmir. Pakistan’s reservations on the danger to peace in the region were conveyed,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a televised address.

He said the premier was in direct contact with four permanent members of the United Nations over the developments unfolding in the occupied Kashmir that has put the regional peace at stake.

“Pakistan had presented its stance to the prime minister of Britain, President Trump, foreign minister of Russia. We have had direct contact with four of the five P-5 members. They are aware of Pakistan’s stance. We are trying to have Prime Minister Imran Khan speak to the president of France,” Qureshi added.

“Pakistan, like always, is committed to the peace process. The role we have played is for the betterment of the region and the steps we have taken are for the mutual benefit of Pakistan and Afghanistan and for peace and stability. We will continue to take such steps,” he said.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session is underway to discuss the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, China had backed Pakistan’s request for the UNSC to discuss India’s decision to revoke the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, asking for the body to meet “behind closed doors” on Friday, diplomats said.

In its response, France proposed that the council discuss the issue in a less formal manner – known as “any other business” – next week, diplomats said. It was up to Poland, president of the council for August, to mediate an agreed time and format among the 15 members who decided to hold the session “behind closed doors”.

President Joanna Wronecka told reporters on Wednesday that “the UNSC will discuss the Jammu and Kashmir situation behind closed doors most likely on August 16”.

This development came after China formally asked for “closed consultations” in the security council to discuss Kashmir dispute which has long been a flashpoint in ties between the nuclear-armed neighbors.