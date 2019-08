KARACHI: Four of a family were injured after the roof of their building collapsed in Ghanchi Para area of the city in the wee hours of Friday.

According to resource sources, a 55-year-old, Ghullam Hussain, son of Umar, his son, Umair, 17, a daughter Sadaf, 22, and his wife Zubaida, 50, were critically injured after the roof of their house collapsed in Ghanchi Para area. The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.