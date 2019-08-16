Couple arrested for raping, blackmailing dozens

–Rawalpindi police chief says couple used to abduct girls, film them and then sell their videos to porn sites

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi police on Friday arrested a married couple allegedly involved in the rape and blackmail of dozens of girls, including minors, and selling their videos to international porn websites.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana said an FIR [first information report] was filed by the City Police Station on August 3 after a victim approached the police with her complaint.

The complainant, who studies at Allama Iqbal Open University in Islamabad, said that she was abducted from outside Gordon College after a workshop by a woman who pretended to be a fellow student.

The FIR stated that the victim was told by the suspected woman that her ‘brother’ was coming to pick her up and offered the victim a lift.

After a while, a man reportedly arrived in a grey car and the woman pushed the victim inside the vehicle and threatened her with a knife in order to silence her, the FIR said.

The victim said that she was taken to a house in Gulistan Colony where she was raped by the man while the woman took photos and recorded videos.

Afterwards, the man dropped her off at Tipu Road, said the FIR.

The Rawalpindi CPO revealed that the suspects were found to be a married couple. He also said that evidence recovered from the crime scene had been sent for forensic examination.

He said that the two had admitted to raping and filming over 45 other individuals, including underage girls.

“They also stated that videos and photos of their victims were sold to an international porn website,” CPO Rana said, adding that the police recovered multiple photos and videos of other victims.

Rana said that police were carrying out investigations to identify the victims in the videos and pictures, and would file separate cases for those incidents.

He said that the man is in police custody while the woman had been sent to Adiala Jail.