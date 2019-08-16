‘Apun ke area mein ghuss ke dikha,’ local bhai warns rival gang after accepting area’s new dynamics

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

YOUR AREA – The loudest thug from your area, the self-avowed number one macho man in town, has promised to retaliate with full strength and venom if his area is trespassed by his rivals.

The macho man, who leads the Eagle Gang in your area, on Wednesday reminded members of the rival Bichhoo Gang not to cross into his territory – again.

“Yeh apun ka area hai biru, tu dobara mujhay idhar dikh to sahi,” said the macho man in a press conference held to convey his response to the act of aggression from the Bichhoo Gang, deliberately keeping the word ‘area’ vague, days after the area’s dynamics and measurements were altered.

“Yaad hai last time teray ko kaisay thok daala tha apun?” the leader of the Eagle Gang reminded his rivals, after Bichhoo Gang’s unilateral decision to take over the territory between the bus stop and the paani ki tainki.

“Paani ki tainki tak to apun teray se lay hi ley ga, tu uss se aagay workshop tak ke area ki khair mana,” the macho man from the Eagle Gang further added.

“Aur bus stop ke iss taraf dekha bhi to tujhay phor daaloonga,” he continued to warn the rivals from entering his area, while Bichhoo Gang paints scorpion graffiti on the paani ki tainki.