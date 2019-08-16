Alvi urges world to take notice of Nazi ideology of India’s ruling BJP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the ruling political party Bharatia Janta Party (BJP) was taking inspiration from Hitler and urged upon the world to take notice of the promotion of Nazi ideology.

The president in a tweet shared an article titled ‘In Modi’s Gujarat, Hitler is a textbook hero’ which was published in Times of India back in 2004 when the incumbent Indian prime minister was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Harit Mehta, writer of the article described the political alignment of Narendra Modi based on Nazism, which led to the massacre of 2002 in Gujarat that proved his exclusionary social agenda.

“Gandhi is not so great, but Hitler is. Welcome to high school education in Narendra Modi’s Gujarat, where authors of social studies text books published by Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks have found faults with the freedom movement and glorified Fascism and Nazism,” an excerpt of the article said.

“The class X book presents a frighteningly uncritical picture of Fascism and Nazism”.

“The section on ‘Ideology of Nazism’ reads: Hitler lent dignity and prestige to the German government within a short time,” Harit Mehta said in his article.