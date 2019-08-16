30pc vehicles to go electric in 10 years, says PM’s aide

Pakistan has formulated a new transport policy under which at least 30 per cent of vehicles will go electric by 2030, said PM’s Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, he said the policy will be presented before the next cabinet meeting for approval.

He said the government will set up special zones where electric rickshaws, cars, and buses will be manufactured, which would boost employment opportunities in the country as well.

Speaking about the implementation of the ban on the use of plastic bags in the federal capital, the adviser said its enforcement campaign will be launched in the next few days. “We want to make Pakistan plastic-free,” Aslam said.

Giving a briefing about the main projects of his ministry, the adviser said Rs7.50 billion have been allocated this year for the tree plantation project.

He said the total cost of this project will be about Rs425 billion.

He added that the project will also create hundreds of thousands of jobs for the youth and take the country towards a green economy.

He claimed a much-touted tree project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa proved to be a complete success and received worldwide endorsements.