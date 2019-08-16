11 cops suspended over custodial death

At least 11 policemen, including the station house officer of Gujjar Khan Police Station, have been suspended for their involvement in the custodial death of citizens, said police.

The cops were suspended after video footage pertaining to their involvement in illegal activities, repression, torture, the murder of a citizen among other things, emerged.

On Thursday, a police representative confirmed that Rawalpindi City Police Officer Faisal Rana had suspended the officers that were involved in illegal activities.

The police officer added that by the clearance of illegal activities, murder of a citizen, M Ilyas, has been witnessed in the CCTV footage.