Watch: Video of a lizard wandering through sweets at a famous bakery goes viral

LAHORE: A video of a lizard strolling through sweets at a famous bakery in Lahore has gone viral on social media. The video, which was shot at a branch of a famous bakery chain, revealed the blatant violation of food safety and hygienic standards.



Subbayal Hussain, the customer who recorded the incident, in his Facebook post, said that the branch management asked him to delete the video when they learned of its existence. However, “they wasted some of the sweets in front of me,” he added.

It is newsworthy to mention that the same bakery chain was fined twice, in 2014 and 2015, by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) for serving unhygienic food.