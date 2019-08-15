Watch: Indian soldier fell down during flag-lowering ceremony at Wagah border

LAHORE: In a rather comical incident, an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier fell down during the flag-lowering ceremony, held daily at the Wagah-Attari border, in front of a charged crowd on August 14.

The incident happened at a time when nationalist sentiment is on its peak on both sides of the border following the Indian decision to abrogate Article 370 of its decision and strip occupied Kashmir of its “special status”.

In the video, which is making rounds on social media, an Indian soldier can be seen losing his balance while marching and, subsequently, falling down.

بھارتی فوجی پریڈ کے دوران نیچے گر گیا مزید ویڈیوز دیکھیں: https://t.co/ptW8gC4xDR pic.twitter.com/9xrtVE8ETl — Express News (@ExpressNewsPK) August 14, 2019

Netizens have responded with humorous comments to the video.

One Twitter user mockingly commented: “They want Kashmir.”

Or inko Kashmir chaiyai 😂 — Syed Asad (@SyedAsad299) August 14, 2019

A similar incident happened in 2017 when a BSF soldier could not maintain his balance while marching and fell down during the parade.