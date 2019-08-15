Two youngsters likely drowned while crossing flash flood in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two youngsters drifted away in the currents of a flash flood while crossing a nullah in the federal capital on Thursday.

A video of the incident was received by sources wherein two youth can be seen trying to maintain their balance in the gushing water before both are swept away.

The incident took place at an amusement park in Shahdara Valley.

It was reported that the boys were stuck in the flash flood and were attempted to get out of it but failed owing to the strong pressure of water. It could not be confirmed whether the boys are dead or alive as the status of the rescue operation is not known as yet.