PM Imran warns of ‘severe repercussions’ in case of ethnic cleansing of Muslims in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday again questioned the international community’s silence on Indian-occupied Kashmir and warned that its silence on the potential ethnic cleansing of Muslims in the held valley would lead to severe reactions in the Muslim world.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said: “In IoK, 12 days of curfew, presence of extra troops in an already heavily militarized occupied territory, sending in of RSS goons, complete communication blackout; with the example of Modi’s earlier ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Gujarat.”

The premier, who earlier today changed his Twitter display to a black picture, asked: “Will the world silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in IoK?”

“I want to warn the international community if it allows this to happen, it will have severe repercussions and reactions in the Muslim world, setting off radicalisation and cycles of violence.”

The tweets come as the Indian Independence Day today is being observed as ‘Black Day’ across the country and de facto border – Line of Control (LoC) – in occupied Kashmir.

The ‘Black Day’ is observed in protest against the Indian move to abrogate Article 370 of its constitution and strip occupied Kashmir of its “special status” through a rushed presidential decree on August 5. The “illegal move”, as Pakistan dubbed it, further witnessed the division of Jammu & Kashmir Valley into two union territories.

The decision to dedicate Independence Day to the Kashmiris and their “just struggle for their right of self-determination” was made during a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on August 7.