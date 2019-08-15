People of Kashmir support army and have rejected PTM propaganda: Modi

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

Indian Prime Minister Narinder Modi has come down strongly on what he called ‘nefarious propaganda’ by anti-social elements in the state of Kashmir.

“The Kashmiris loves the presence of the army, J & K police, CPRF and other forces are working diligently and efficiently without human rights violation whatsoever,” he said, in a passionate speech in the Lok Sabha. “This is a testament to the fact that the people of the state are also in love with their brothers, who are there to protect them.”

“The Kashmiri citizens have even expressed their support for both the Indian army and the removal of the out-of-date Article 370 on social media, despite the internet being jammed since many days,” he said.

“Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir and the rest of this gang of thugs stand fully exposed for the propaganda that they have been spreading against our brothers who guard the border while they sleep comfortably in their own jails,” he said.

Manzoor Pashteen, while speaking to The Dependent, still decried the atrocities of the Indian forces in Kashmir.