Leaders, citizens show solidarity against Indian violence in Kashmir in huge ‘Black Day’ rally

LAHORE: The public here on Thursday participated in the Kashmir Solidarity Rally in huge numbers under the leadership of Punjab Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar.

The rally began from the Governor House and was led to the Punjab Assembly by the Punjab governor and Punjab CM while Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PTI President Ijaz Ahmed, Kamil Ali Agha of Pakistan Muslim League- Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), Khuram Nawaz Gandapur of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), Raja Nashir Abbass of Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), Hurriyat leader Mashal Malik, provincial ministers, members of the parliament, workers and the general public participated in rally holding placards condemning Indian atrocities.

While addressing the rally, leaders said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and Pakistan is standing will support them with even the last drop of blood. They said that the issue of Kashmir will reach every forum including the Security Council and India’s plans will be exposed in front of the whole world, adding that Muslims across the world are protesting outside India embassies across the globe.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that Narendra Modi is the butcher of Gujrat who is now carrying out mass murders in Kashmir, no minority is safe in India as Modi stands with violence. He said that India can do anything but it will have to resolve the Kashmir issue according to UN resolutions eventually, adding that Kashmir would definitely be part of Pakistan afterwards.

CM Buzdar said that that the enthusiasm of the participants showing solidarity with Kashmiris against Indian atrocities on the occasion of the Black Day was unprecedented. “Today there is only one slogan on the tongue of every Pakistani and that is “Kashmir will become Pakistan”. From the past 70 years, India is trying to suppress the voice of Kashmiris using guns and violence but their spirit is still alive. India has been exposed by the way it has imposed an illegal curfew in Kashmir,” he said.

Buzdar also announced that a road will be named as Kashmir Road in every district and a park will be named after Kashmir in every division whereas symbolic protests will be held over the Kashmir issue every week.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Modi’s real face has been exposed in front of the world and the Kashmir’s case has reached the Security Council after 50 years. “We have told America what India is trying to do. Divert attention from the Afghan peace process. But I want to convey to all the political parties that this is no time to shine politics, we have to stand united with Kashmir so that the issue is resolved according to UN resolutions,” he added.

Mashal Malik said that our Kashmiri brother and sisters are burning and mountains of atrocities are being inflicted on them. “India is making life difficult on Kashmiris and the India army is committing mass murders of Kashmiris. It is need of the hour that the UN and all international organisations stand and relieve Kashmiris of violence,” she said.

She said that our enthusiasm is takbeer and we the bond we share with Kashmiris is not only of blood but also of the soul, we don’t want any vote from Pakistani people instead we want to support so that you all become the voice of Kashmiris.

“After the death of Burhan Wani, India imposed a curfew for 5 months, Inshallah that day is not far when Kashmir will be independent and Kashmiri people will get their right,” she concluded.