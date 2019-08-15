Karachi man kills wife by smashing her head with baton

KARACHI: A man killed his wife in Gulberg area of Karachi by smashing her head with blows of a thick baton on Thursday.

According to the details, Javed Hussain, a construction worker, on mere suspicion of his wife Khalida Bibi having an affair, smashed her head with a thick baton in Federal B Area 11 locality without any proof.

Khalida Bibi, a domestic worker, was seriously injured in the incident that took place on the second day of Eid, succumbed to her injuries in a hospital on Thursday.

According to the police, accused Javed fled from the scene after murdering his wife.

Police have registered a murder case against the accused who they said was habitual of regularly beating his wife.

CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged, which shows the victim collapsing as the culprit flees from the crime scene.