Ex-PM Abbasi’s physical remand extended till Aug 29 in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday extended the physical remand of the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till August 29 in an ongoing probe into the liquefied natural gas (LNG) scam.

The PML-N leader was presented before the court on Thursday, following the expiration of his remand.

During the hearing, Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor how much more time did the bureau need. To this, the NAB prosecutor sought a 14-day extension.

Abbasi then told the court that during the probe, NAB asks for documents and that, whatever he is asked, he gives “an answer for that”.

The court then approved bureau’s request for the extension in physical remand and ordered that Abbasi be presented before the court again on August 29.

Abbasi was arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog on July 19 in connection with an ongoing investigation into the allegedly illegal award of the LNG contract.

According to the NAB arrest warrant, Abbasi is accused of commission of the offense of corruption and corrupt practices under section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.