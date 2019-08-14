VIDEO: Woman arrested after beating salesgirl at Lahore mall for ‘not having mirror’

A woman who had assaulted a salesgirl in a shopping mall in Lahore was arrested on Tuesday.

The incident had surfaced after a video of her publicly harassing the girl went viral on social media on Monday.

While several onlookers remained silent, a few workers inside the shopping mall attempted to rescue the girl but the woman, identified as Sadaf Tariq, refused to let go and dragged the salesgirl around by her hair.

The police launched an investigation after the video went viral after which she was arrested whereas an FIR was lodged against her at the Factory Area police station.

According Lahore Operations Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sadaf was visiting a makeup shop where she wanted to try on a lipstick and see herself in the mirror. After being told that a mirror was not available in the shop so she would have to walk to the next counter for it, she demanded to for the mirror to be brought to her. However, the salesgirl told her it would not possible as she could not leave her assigned counter.

Sadaf then attacked the employee, slapping and dragging her while demanding an apology.

Further, the mall’s security management said that Sadaf also attacked them with a paper-cutter in the presence of police personnel.

The police later announced the criminal’s capture on Twitter.