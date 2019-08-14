categoryTermID15----CategoryParentID4------
August 14, 2019
Today’s Cartoon
OIC urges world to take notice of IoK issue
PAF pilots Noman Ali, Hasan awarded with military medals for downing Indian jet
Russia calls for Indo-Pak talks to resolve Kashmir issue
India detains Kashmiri politician at airport
Gayle blasts 72 before rain halts 3rd ODI
Imran warns Modi of ‘serious consequences’ if AJK is attacked
72nd Independence Day celebrations held across provincial capital
Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations at LoC
Indian peace conference calls for an end to atrocities in IOK
India sets up fake Pakistani checkpost in IOK to stage false flag operation
Indian singer Mika Singh slapped with ban over Karachi wedding concert
Pakistan stands with Kashmiris, says Alvi
VIDEO: Woman arrested after beating salesgirl at Lahore mall for ‘not having mirror’
Six killed as boundary wall collapses in Gilgit
Today’s Cartoon
Sabir Nazar
