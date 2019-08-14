Six dead as boundary wall collapses in Gilgit

GILGIT BALTISTAN: Six people died and 13 suffered injuries Tuesday night after a boundary wall collapsed in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The incident occurred when the Independence Day celebrations were underway. “Six are confirmed dead, while three others are in critical condition,” a hospital source said.

According to witnesses, people had climbed a boundary wall to watch the Independence Day celebrations when it collapsed due to the weight of the people.

“I saw people including women and children buried under the debris,” a witness said.

The rescue operation was launched immediately after the incident and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.