PM Imran Khan to address AJK assembly today

ISLAMABAD: As part of the government’s decision to observe Independence Day this year in solidarity with Kashmiris, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad today.

The prime minister will also address the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had already arrived separately in the AJK capital Muzaffarabad on Sunday night to celebrate Eidul Azha and as a show of support to the Kashmiri people.

The decision to dedicate Independence Day to the Kashmiris and their “just struggle for their right of self-determination” was made during a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, two days after Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its autonomous status by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India.

It was also decided that August 15, India’s day of independence, will be observed as Black Day in protest against the ongoing Indian atrocities, blatant human rights violations, and imposition of curfew in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a flag hoisting ceremony at the convention centre in Islamabad earlier today, President Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to stand with its Kashmiri brethren in their just right to self-determination.

President Alvi, who was also the guest of honor at the ceremony, said that “we are for Kashmiris and they are for us”.

“Their plight and affliction affect us,” he added.