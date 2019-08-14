Imran warns Modi of ‘serious consequences’ if AJK is attacked

–PM says Modi’s ‘fascist’ ideology not bound to IOK, would try to penetrate Pakistan through AJK

–Imran says world community would be responsible if war breaks out between two nuclear-armed countries

–Says Pakistan would approach UN to hold India accountable for its recent actions in IOK

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan is set to observe Black Day on August 15 [India’s Independence Day] to protest against Indian atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned of stronger response from Pakistan in case of any misadventure by India from across the Line of Control (LoC).

He said that wars were no solution to the issues, but in case it was imposed upon Pakistan, it would evoke a stronger response entailing serious consequences. The whole nation and its armed forces are ready to respond to any Indian aggression or miscalculation, he added.

The prime minister was addressing a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday wherein he endorsing the statement of AJK Prime Minister Farooq Haider. He said that the ideology of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) applied through Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would not merely end over IOK rather it could head towards Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan had information that India planned to intrude into the AJK but “our armed forces are fully vigilant and battle hardened to response to any miscalculation in a befitting manner”.

PM Imran said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had more dangerous plans in order to divert the world’s attention from the grave situation in IOK.

He said that the Pakistan armed forces were battle hardened and had given huge sacrifices in the long war on terror.

“The whole nation is ready to face any challenge. We are ready to face all the challenges and will go to the last extent to defend ourselves, and will not bow before any threat,” he added.

The prime minister said that in case of any aggression, the Muslims ought to respond with full might as they had no fear from death as manifested in the history in which they had defeated bigger enemies.

He said that said that the Indian premier had committed a strategic blunder and played his last card over IOK which would cost him heavily.

The Kashmir issue was being internationalised, he said, adding he had raised the issue with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United States President Donald Trump.

The world has now realised the dangers posed by the RSS ideology and the unilateral moves by India in the IOK, he added.

He assured the AJK political leadership and assembly that he took it as his responsibility to fight the case of Kashmir at all the world fora and would continue raising voice across the globe as its ambassador.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq were present in the session.

The prime minister said that he had tried to expose the real face of BJP through his tweets. The ideology imposed by its armed wing RSS posed very grave threat to the world and the region, and Modi had been its [RSS] member since his childhood, he added.

The RSS ideology, which was inspired from Hitler’s Nazi party, considered Hindu race as supreme to all other minorities, the prime minister said, adding that the RSS was out to take revenge from the Indian Muslims, besides targeting Christians, Sikhs and other minorities in India.

The RSS thought that the Hindus could have been a greater nation if they were not ruled by the Muslims rulers in India, he said.

PM Imran said that the RSS extremist thoughts went on spreading after the horrific incidents like the Babri mosque, and lynching of Muslims and cow eaters.

He said that with sending more troops, imposing curfew and expulsion of tourists and Hindu yatrees from IOK, the Modi government had sent waves of fear across the globe.

The prime minister said that after the Nazi movement and the disastrous consequences of the World War II, the world had formed the United Nations (UN) to protect the weaker nations against the powerful and stop wars.

He said that in case of any misadventure or violation by India, the world community would be responsible for it.

After the current situation in IOK, the UN was put on trial as it had to implement its 11 resolutions passed by its Security Council over the Kashmir issue and to safeguard the Kashmiri people against Indian aggression and atrocities, he added.

He said that some 1.25 billion Muslims were looking towards the UN to ensure Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The prime minister also referred to the heroic struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who wanted freedom for all the people in the subcontinent, but soon realised the Hindu mindset and launched movement for a separate homeland for the Muslims.

He also expressed his displeasure over the use of language by the UP chief minister about Muslim women and others for Kashmiri women.

Such language, he said, exposed the sick mindset which lacks civilised manners. Certainly, it was reflective of the RSS ideology, which was responsible for carnage and destruction in India, he added.

The premier said that the image of India as a secular and tolerant society had been tarnished by that ideology. India had rejected its constitution by scraping Article 370, though that provision had no significance for Pakistan, and also went against its supreme court’s verdict.

He said that the judges in India had been under constant fear. The Modi government had controlled media, which was stirring war hysteria and involved in Pakistan’s bashing and the opposition parties could not raise their voice in the Indian parliament, he added.

The prime minister noted that when ruling elite became haughty or rule of law was eroded in societies like in India, it damaged the civilisations turning states into banana republics.

He said that India could not survive under RSS threats as it had marginalised different races and religious minorities giving rise to radicalisation.

The prime minister said that now even pro-Indian elements were openly endorsing Quaid’s Two-Nation Theory and referred to the admission of Farooq Abdullah.

“The RSS genie has unleashed itself and will soon haunt down Sikhs, Dalits and others,” he warned.

The prime minister expressed his dismay over Modi’s declaration that the recent unilateral and illegal steps in the IOK would bring prosperity in the disputed valley, and said that such attempts to subjugate the Kashmiris were similar to the moves taken by Hitler against Russia.

He said that with imposition of curfew and restriction on movements, besides, sending additional troops, how could the Modi government think of bringing prosperity in the disputed state. He also termed it “a betrayal with Kashmiris”.

The Modi government had no regard for the international commitments and Simla Agreement, he added.

The prime minister said that now the RSS controlled the whole country. War is no solution to the issues rather it could give rise to serious consequences, he added.

The premier said that the Government of Pakistan had decided to file a petition with the UN over the IOK situation and would approach every available forum. They would also approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ), he added.

He said that in the upcoming UN General Assembly session, the world body would witness a huge public support for the Kashmir issue which it had never experienced in the past.

He said that they would repeatedly remind the international community of its responsibility in the IOK through effective diplomatic efforts.

The prime minister said that Modi did not realize that the Kashmiris were now a fearless nation after facing Indian atrocities for decades, and after playing his last card, his government had paved the way for freedom of Kashmir.

PM Imran also regretted that in the past, he had made efforts for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue with India, but those were not reciprocated in the same spirit.