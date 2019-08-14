Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violations at LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control at Hot Spring Sector.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office, 38-year-old Sarfaraz Ahmad, a resident of village Laychayal, was martyred by Indian firing.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side to permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

