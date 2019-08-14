Pakistan stands with Kashmiris, says Alvi as nation observes ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to stand with its Kashmiri brethren in their just right to self-determination.

While addressing at a flag hoisting ceremony at Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad on Wednesday as Chief Guest, Alvi said that “we are for Kashmiris and they are for us”.

“Their plight and affliction affect us,” he added.

President Alvi noted that immediately after the abrogation of the Article 370 of the Indian constitution by the BJP government, Pakistan suspended bilateral trade, downgraded diplomatic relations and decided to take the issue to UN Security Council.

He further said the joint resolution of parliament on August 7 condemned the “unilateral and illegal steps” taken by India to change the disputed status of Kashmir. He added that Pakistan does not accept the attempts to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory.

Alvi said India has not only violated the UN resolutions on Kashmir but also thrashed the Shimla agreement of 1972. “The Indian act of changing the status quo contravenes the Shimla Agreement,” he said.

The president asserted that the presence of nine hundred thousand troops has made Kashmir the highest militarized zone. He said the blocking of communication and freedom of expression is a serious violation of human rights of Kashmiris.

He said India has also been violating the ceasefire agreements by firing and shelling on civilian populations along Line of Control. He urged India to stop the brutal treatment in Kashmir, grant communication access to Kashmiri people and restore civic and social liberties of the people of the occupied territory.

He said Pakistan is a peace-loving country and it wants to resolve the issue of Kashmir through negotiations and dialogue. However, India should not misunderstand our policy of peace as our weakness.

Alvi asserted we do not wish war but we will fully defend ourselves if war is imposed on us. The war will not be limited between the countries, rather its impact will be felt in the whole world. He urged India to be reasonable.

The president also asked the nation to fully utilize social media to expose the heinous crimes committed by India against Kashmiris.

President demanded human rights arm of the UN and OIC to constitute an inquiry commission to probe the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

Arif Alvi appealed youth of the nation to value the country as a blessing and never forget the sacrifices of our great leaders. He urged the youth to devote themselves to the development and reconstruction of the country. He also asked them to be proud of their social values.

He paid rich tributes to sacrifices and dedication of armed forces of Pakistan. He said they have never let any damage done to the country by displaying their courage and professionalism.

Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, MNAs, senior military and civilian officials, diplomats and a large number of people, including students from various walks of life attended the ceremony.

Mashaal Malik, the wife of detained Kashmiri leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, also addressed the event during which she shared a poem she wrote about the freedom struggle of people under Indian occupation in Kashmir.