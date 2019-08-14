Islamabad traffic police issued 31,790 tickets in July alone

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 31,790 fine tickets to road users over four major violations during the last month, a police spokesman said.

He said that A special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

A police spokesman said in July that action was taken against 15,851 motorcyclists for not using helmets, 8,318 motorists for not fastening seat belts while driving, 2045 motorists for using mobile while driving and 5756 motorcyclists without front and rear lights and signals.

SSP Farrukh Rasheed said that campaign is underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules. He said that three loudspeakers’ fitted vehicles having an announcement system are imparting road safety tips to citizens at all the important signals and give them awareness about traffic rules.

He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets, not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people.