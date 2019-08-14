Indian peace conference calls for an end to atrocities in IOK

ISLAMABAD: A peace conference titled ‘Hindustan-Pakistan Dosti Manch’ was held in Amritsar, India, on account of Pakistan’s 72nd Independence Day, wherein Indian government was urged to end its atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Folklore Academy and Safma India, in a joint press conference, called on the Indian government to reverse the recent steps taken to change the disputed status of IOK in order to stop repressing the Kashmiri people. It also asked the Indian government to enter negotiations to resolve the longstanding dispute to avoid increasing tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries.

Taking serious exception to the unconstitutional steps taken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in IOK, Safma secretary general called upon the Indian government to give the Kashmiri people the right to decide their own future and destiny.