Govt, Opp on same page over Kashmir as solidarity messages pour in

by Staff Report , (Last Updated 3 mins ago)

LAHORE: As the nation observes 72nd Independence Day today, solidarity messages from government and opposition leaders called attention to the plight of people in Kashmir in the face of recent actions by India.

A day earlier, Pakistan asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to summon a session on the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, after India revoked its special status through a rushed presidential decree on August 5.

In his message, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers & sisters in their struggle to exercise their right to self-determination.”

National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif said that “[the] current situation in occupied Kashmir required the attention of world leaders and more importantly, it reminded Pakistani leaders of the true meaning of compassion”.

“If not now when?” he asked.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his Independence Day message, espoused the vision of founding father Mohammad Ali Jinnah as he advocated the “right to self-determination” for Kashmiris.

In a series of tweets, he said: “We stand united with the people of Kashmir and their right to self-determination.”

“Pakistan has again reminded the UNSC of this inalienable right that is their duty to protect, in a letter delivered to their President calling for an emergency session on Kashmir,” Qureshi added.

While talking to media, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that “without the independence of Kashmir, the independence of Pakistan was incomplete”.

“The whole nation is standing in solidarity with Kashmir,” Awan said, adding: “Kashmir could not become a part of India”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stalwart Asad Umar hoped that “one day Kashmiris will also see the blessing of independence”.

Earlier in the day, President Arif Alvi, while addressing a flag hoisting ceremony at the convention centre in Islamabad, has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to stand with its Kashmiri brethren in their just right to self-determination.

He said: “We are for Kashmiris and they are for us”.



