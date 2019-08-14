Following Karachi concert, Indian film body bans singer Mika Singh

Indian singer Mika Singh, whose performance at an event in Karachi sparked outrage in his native country, has been banned by the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA).

The film body, in a statement released on Tuesday, said that it had boycotted the singer’s association with the film production houses, music companies, and online music content providers. It further said that it will “make sure” no one in India works with the singer and that anyone who “violates the order” will face “legal consequences.”

“When the tension between the countries is at the peak, Mika Singh puts money above the nation’s pride,” the film association said. The body has also sought the ministry of information and broadcasting’s intervention in the matter.

Mika performed at a family event of a close relative of former president Pervez Musharraf. The singer, reportedly, charged a staggering $150,000 for the gig. As soon as a video of the event made its way to social media, the netizens started bashing Mika left, right and center.

It is worth mentioning that Mika’s performance comes at a time when the relations between India and Pakistan have hit at a new low. India’s decisions to scrap Article 370 of the constitution and bifurcate the occupied territory of Jammu & Kashmir into two union territories have not gone down well with Pakistan.