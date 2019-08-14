After ITF okays Pakistan’s security plan, Indian tennis captain seeks ‘guarantee’

NEW DELHI: Indian tennis Captain Mahesh Bhupathi on Wednesday demanded a “safety guarantee” before they travel to Islamabad for their next month’s Davis Cup tie against Pakistan.

The unusual demand comes days after the International Tennis Federation (ITF) responded to another Indian request for the second round of security assessment by a green signal to the safety plan in place.

In reaction to New Delhi’s unilateral action to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution and strip occupied Kashmir of its special status, Pakistan last week asked Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria to leave, suspended bilateral trade and all public transport links with India.

Bhupathi said security was his main concern for the team. “We just want guarantees on safety,” he told Reuters by email.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) said on Wednesday they had written to the sport’s governing body once again asking them to shift the tie to a neutral venue or to postpone it for a couple of months until tensions simmer down.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has already responded to a previous AITA request, saying they were satisfied with the current safety plan in place in Islamabad.

“The recent developments have resulted in an atmosphere which is not conducive for a happy friendly tie between the two teams which have immense respect for each other,” AITA General Secretary Hironmoy Chatterjee wrote to the ITF in an email seen by Reuters.

“Whether or not there is a security threat in Islamabad, the moods of the two nations are deeply affected and there is an undercurrent of tension which is perhaps not being taken into account by the Security Agency of ITF in their assessment.”

The India association have also asked the ITF to share the security reports from its assessment of the situation in Islamabad and to set up a call between their respective security consultants.

The AITA has named a six-member squad under Bhupathi for the September 14-15 tie.