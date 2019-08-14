Abhinandan’s jet downed because Pakistan had jammed communication: Indian media

Indian Wing Commander Abinandan Varthaman, whose aircraft was shot down on February 27 during a dogfight with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets and he was captured subsequently, could not hear instructions asking him to turn back because his communications system was jammed by the enemy, the India media claimed on Wednesday.

“If his MiG 21 Bison had been equipped with anti-jamming technology, Varthaman may have turned around when instructed to,” the report claimed, adding: “That would have prevented him from being shot down and taken captive by Pakistan.”

However, the reports said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) did not respond to queries.

Responding to the IAF violation of Pakistan airspace on February 26, PAF hit back by sending fighters to hit Indian targets the following day. In the pursuit, a PAF fighter jet downed at least one Indian MiG-21 aircraft and captured its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan.

In an ironical development, Abhinandan will be conferred with the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime medal, on its Independence Day for “shooting down a Pakistan F-16” jet, the Indian government announced on Tuesday.