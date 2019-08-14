72nd Independence Day celebrations held across provincial capital

LAHORE: Celebrations for the country’s 72nd Independence Day were held across the provincial capital with fervour. While the citizens also celebrated with vigour and zeal and hoisted flags at their houses, all government and private institutions, as well as minority bodies, held special ceremonies for the day.

The Lahore District Administration held a ceremony to celebrate the day and show solidarity with occupied Kashmir at Liberty Chowk whereas Lahore DC Saleh Saeed, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director (MD) Ajmal Bhatti, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) MD and other government officials attended the ceremony.

Saleh Saeed, while attending the ceremony said, “We all need to work hard for the prosperity of Pakistan and we will stand by our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in this hour. We need to make the dreams which our Quaid had for Pakistan come true and all of us will work day and night to make Pakistan a better place and a land of opportunities”.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) also held a flag hoisting ceremony at its head office in Lahore to mark the day as Kashmir Solidarity Day. SNGPL Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Aamir Tufail was the chief guest while Senior General Manager (GM) Jawad Nasim along with Ejaz Chaudhry, Waseem Ahmad, senior officials and staff members were also present on the occasion.

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here, under the leadership of Chairperson Sarah Ahmad, celebrated Independence Day with missionary zeal. Mrs Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest of the occasion. The event started off with an “Azadi Walk” in which children marched past with Pakistan’s national flag after which a flag hoisting ceremony took place. During the ceremony, children produced performances and delivered speeches showing solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Mrs Chaudhry Sarwar appreciated CPWB’s efforts for the provision of better facilities to children given shelter at the bureau. Sarah Ahmad concluded the ceremony by cutting a cake and also appealed to the United Nations (UN) to protect the rights of children of IoK as they are suffering the cruelty of war imposed by India for no reason.

A cake-cutting ceremony was similarly held by the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) whereas all the buses going to Wahga had flags.

Independence Day at the Lahore Arts Council started with the flag hoisting ceremony and prayers for the prosperity of the country. The ceremony was attended by Lahore Arts Council Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi, Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, staff members and other visitors.

A large number of people dressed in green and white visited Alhamra Arts Council and enjoyed the programmes organised under the supervision of Ather Ali Khan.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) also celebrated independence day with vivacity. The flag was hoisted on Alamgiri Gate of the Lahore Fort by the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar and Lahore Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi at Delhi Gate.

The city gates were illuminated with green and white lights whereas Alamgiri and Akbari gates were also illuminated in the national colours. Special azadi tours were conducted around the city and Lahore Fort by WCLA whereas the social mobilisation team of WCLA had organised a special show along with the locals of the community in which national songs were sung by children.

A flag hoisting ceremony spearheaded by Airport Manager Anwar Zia at Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport was also held by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

For the first time in the Lahore Development Authority’s (LDA) Johar Town office, a flag was hoisted by Minister Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed whereas MPA Sadia Sohail Rana and Director General LDA Muhammad Usman Muazam were present at the occasion along with several other officials of LDA.