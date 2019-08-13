‘Unilateral’ Indian actions in held Kashmir could harm Afghan talks, warns Pak envoy

With the conflict over the occupied Kashmir Valley raging between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, Fox News anchor Bret Baier interviewed Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan on Monday.

India, on July 31, sent over 25,0000 additional troops to the occupied Kashmir and has abrogated Article 370 of the constitution stripping the disputed territory of its special status.

“I think India’s aggressive, unilateral actions pose a grave threat to a very tense situation already,” Khan said. “Unilaterally changing the status of a region which has been seen by the international community over the years as a disputed territory […] has really put the region at the verge of a serious conflict.”

He warned that “They [India] are trying to rewrite history and they have tried to deprive a people of their identity,” adding: “[And] they have unilaterally tried to settle an issue which has been there on the UN agenda for almost 70 years.”

“Let me explain this to you and for your viewers, it is just like one fine morning, someone in Washington decides to split the state of New York into three constituent units — without making any reference to the people of the state. And this is done on top of that state being a disputed territory, duly recognized by the United Nations.”

When Baier asked how the two nuclear powers could “learn” to coexist; Khan observed it falls to Indian Prime Minister Modi to lead the calls for peace.

“I think the provocation clearly has come from India,” he said. “Prime Minister Imran was here. He spoke to you [Baier] personally. He also met President Trump at the White House. And we’ve been very consistent in making all the overtures for peace to India.”

Unfortunately, all those gestures have not been reciprocated, Khan lamented.

He added, “It is for the United Nations… it is for friends like the United States and other international players — they need to intervene.”

In another interview with The New York Times editorial board the same day, Khan raised the possibility Pakistan might redeploy troops from the Afghanistan border to the Kashmir frontier – a shift that, the newspaper claimed, could complicate American peace talks with the Afghan Taliban.

Such a possibility could add a new element to the peace negotiations, which are said to be in the final stages and would end nearly two decades of American military entanglement in Afghanistan.

Although the ambassador cleared that Kashmir and Afghanistan issues were separate and that he was not attempting to link them. On the contrary, he said, Pakistan hoped the American talks with the Taliban would succeed and that his country was actively supporting them.

“We are doing all that we can and will continue,” Khan said. “It’s not an either-or situation.”

Nonetheless, Khan noted, “India’s crackdown” on occupied Kashmir, “could not have come at a worse time for us,” because the Pakistanis have sought to strengthen military control along the western border with Afghanistan as part of the effort to help end the Afghanistan conflict by denying the group a safe haven.

“We have our hands full” on the western border, Khan said, adding, “If the situation escalates on the eastern border, we will have to undertake redeployments.”

Right now in Islamabad, he said, “we are not thinking about anything but what is happening on our eastern border.”