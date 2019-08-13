Roasting of head and trotters observed in city

LAHORE: Despite the district administration’s strict monitoring on the first and second day of Eid-ul-Azha, the business roasting Siri Paye of sacrificial animals was observed in different areas of city even though the administration had warned of lodging FIRs on violation of the law for the practice which was banned under Section 144.

Many people in areas including Gawalmandi, Sanda Road, Mozang Adda, Allama Iqbal Town, Faiz Bagh, Shadbagh, Mughalpura, Dharampura, Dubbanpura, Sabzazar, Marghazar and other areas of city were doing this business whereas the roasting rates were Rs100 per trotter and Rs200 per head.

Similarly, the waste of sacrificial animals was also observed in the different areas of city on the first day of Eid but things were managed by the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and district administration after the public’s complaints on the second day.

On the other hand, the district administration claimed that Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saliha Saeed had strictly ordered officials of the district administration to monitor the city’s cleanliness whereas the DC herself monitored the situation as well.

According to a press release by the DC office, “The DC had distributed the waste bags among the citizen. She also distributed the food among the workers of LWMC who were on the duty on first day of Eid. She also visited the LWMC office on the second day and presided a meeting about the waste management of city. She also directed the concern officials to ensure the cleanliness before and after Eid in city”.

Similarly, an official of LWMC told this scribe that LWMC had planned a comprehensive strategy for the collection, transportation and disposal of animal waste.

“For the distribution of waste bags the LWMC had established the camps in each union council (UC) whereas the company had also established the waste collection points for private/cooperative societies and cantonment board, Lahore,” he said.

“All of the cleanliness operations for Eid-ul-Azha have been monitored through a comprehensive system to ensure no lapses. Arrangements have been made at three sites for disposal of animal waste. These sites are Lakhoder Dumpsite, Mehmood Booti Dumpsite and Saggian Dumpsite” he concluded.